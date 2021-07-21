Missing child alert: 8-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville

Zoe Seel was last seen wearing a pinkish purple tank top, FDLE said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to keep an eye out for a missing 8-year-old girl.

Zoe Seel last was seen Wednesday in the area of Pennant and Commodore drives, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It's believed she was wearing a pinkish purple tank top and greenish shorts.

Law enforcement says Seel is 4-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 1-904-630-0500 or 911.