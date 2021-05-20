Missing Child Alert issued for Gainesville 13-year-old

Authorities say she hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old authorities say was last seen May 14 in Gainesville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Delia Young was last seen in the 3200 block of Northwest 142nd Avenue.

Young is described as being 4-foot, 2inches tall and weighing around 75 pounds. Authorities add she was brown hair, brown eyes and a "noticeable callus" on her right thumb.

FDLE reports the teen was last seen wearing blue pajamas with white stars on them, circular blue sunglasses and was carrying a pink purse with a white unicorn and pink rainbow on it.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.