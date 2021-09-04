Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Authorities say Destiny Snyder went missing Friday after last being seen in the area of Valerie Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27 in Sebring.
The teen is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Authorities say Snyder is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt and light multi-colored pajama pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.
What other people are reading right now:
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter