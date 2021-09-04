Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Sebring

Authorities say she was last seen near Valerie Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27.

SEBRING, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities say Destiny Snyder went missing Friday after last being seen in the area of Valerie Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27 in Sebring.

The teen is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Authorities say Snyder is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt and light multi-colored pajama pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200.

Please share! FL MISSING CHILD Alert: Destiny Snyder, a white female, 16 years old, last seen in Sebring. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or 911. pic.twitter.com/hPad46gmfX — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 9, 2021