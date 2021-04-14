Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida 6-year-old

He was last seen Monday in North Fort Meyers.

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old last seen Monday in North Fort Meyers.

FDLE says Jordan Johnson was last seen in the area of the 14000 block of Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Meyers. He was wearing a red shirt with basketball, football and soccer ball designs, blue shorts and dark blue shoes.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he may be with 31-year-old Julian Johnson. Julian is 5 foot 11 inches and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2021 black Honda Pilot with FL tag No. KXQL27.

If you have any information on where they may be, call 911 or the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000.