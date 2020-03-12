Missing Child Alert issued for missing Jacksonville 10-year-old

He's described as 5-feet tall and 60 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy from Jacksonville

Authorities say Kylen Vereen has gone missing from the 10500 block of Conrad Drive in Jacksonville.

He's described as 5-feet tall and 60 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes who was last wearing a sleeveless black vest, dark jeans, and black, red and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

