PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy.

Yvens Cineus was last seen in the area of SW 18th Street in Pembroke Pines, a media alert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee explains.

He is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.