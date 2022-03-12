Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Broward County

Law enforcement says she was last seen in Lauderhill, Florida.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Have you seen Ulyssia Mciver?

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of Northwest 12th Place in Lauderhill, Florida.

Mciver is described as 5-feet, 8-inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and black Chicago Bulls sweatpants, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says.

It's possible she is carrying a black backpack as well.

Mciver has long, braided hair normally worn in a bun like in the picture provided. She also sometimes wears glasses.