Florida

Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Broward County

Law enforcement says she was last seen in Lauderhill, Florida.
Ulyssia Mciver, 15 years old. She was last seen in Lauderhill, Florida on March 12, 2022.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Have you seen Ulyssia Mciver?

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of Northwest 12th Place in Lauderhill, Florida.

Mciver is described as 5-feet, 8-inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and black Chicago Bulls sweatpants, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says. 

It's possible she is carrying a black backpack as well. 

Mciver has long, braided hair normally worn in a bun like in the picture provided. She also sometimes wears glasses. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ulyssia Mciver, please contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or 911.

