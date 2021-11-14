Missing Child Alert issued for two children in Heathrow

These two girls were reportedly last seen in the area of Greenstone Boulevard, near Kenilworth Circle.

HEATHROW, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing children who were last seen in Heathrow, the Missing Child Alert reports.

Natasha Hurtado, 10, is described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Lilianna Hurtado, 13, is 5 feet, 2 inches and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say they might be in the company is Di'Last Kellie, 32, who is 5 feet, 4 inches and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Kellie is believed to be armed and dangerous, deputies report. If located, call law enforcement immediately and do not approach.