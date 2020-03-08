x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

florida

Missing Child Alert issued for baby last seen in Jacksonville

FDLE says Noah Sims could be with 36-year-old Corey Sims.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Noah Sims is nine months old and he's missing. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Noah early Monday morning. 

FDLE says he was last seen in Jacksonville and could be with 36-year-old Corey Sims. Noah was last seen wearing a gray onesie. 

Noah has black hair and brown eyes.

Corey is described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt; coral, casual shorts; and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information on where Noah or Corey are should call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

Credit: FDLE

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter