Missing Child Alert issued for baby last seen in Jacksonville

FDLE says Noah Sims could be with 36-year-old Corey Sims.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Noah Sims is nine months old and he's missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Noah early Monday morning.

FDLE says he was last seen in Jacksonville and could be with 36-year-old Corey Sims. Noah was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

Noah has black hair and brown eyes.

Corey is described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt; coral, casual shorts; and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on where Noah or Corey are should call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

