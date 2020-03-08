Missing Child Alert issued for baby last seen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Noah Sims is nine months old and he's missing.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Noah early Monday morning.
FDLE says he was last seen in Jacksonville and could be with 36-year-old Corey Sims. Noah was last seen wearing a gray onesie.
Noah has black hair and brown eyes.
Corey is described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt; coral, casual shorts; and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on where Noah or Corey are should call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.
