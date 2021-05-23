Jacksonville missing 14-year-old found safe, Missing Child Alert canceled

FDLE says the child was found safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old from Jacksonville.

FDLE says the teen has been found safe.

Christian Fraley had been last seen in the area of the 11200 block of Emuness Road in Jacksonville. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and red shoes.

Fraley is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

#JSO is searching for a missing child, Christian Fraley, W/M, 14, 5'3" 85 lbs. Reported diagnosed with Autism, wearing Red Hoodie, black pants, Red Shoes. Last seen at 11000 block of Emuness Rd. and Main St. If seen please call 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/yErG5vbSj0 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 24, 2021