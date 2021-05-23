Jacksonville missing 14-year-old found safe, Missing Child Alert canceled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old from Jacksonville.
FDLE says the teen has been found safe.
Christian Fraley had been last seen in the area of the 11200 block of Emuness Road in Jacksonville. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and red shoes.
Fraley is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.
