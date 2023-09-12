Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old boy last seen in Brevard County

Anyone with information about where the 9-year-old is can contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7621 or 911.

COCOA, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 9-year-old boy who is missing out of Brevard County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Josiah Sanders, 9, was last seen in the area of West King Street in Cocoa.

Sanders is described as being 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a teal school uniform polo with a yellow logo on the left side and khaki shorts or pants.

He's also known for having a gap between his two front teeth.