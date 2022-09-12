Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old boy from Palm Beach County

The infant is believed to be with 26-year-old Jasmine Dejesus. Authorities say if you see her, don't approach and call law enforcement immediately.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old boy out of Palm Beach County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Kain Waters was last seen Sunday in the area of South Swinton Avenue near SW 4th Street in Delray Beach.

FDLE said the infant may be with 26-year-old Jasmine Dejesus, who was last seen wearing a black top and gray pants. She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.