Have you seen Makhyra? Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl

Anyone with information on where Makhyra Fleurinord might be can contact the FDLE or the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or 911.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday for a 16-year-old girl from Broward County.

Makhyra Fleurinord was last seen in the area of North West 31st Avenue in Lauderhill wearing a brown shirt, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement explained.

The teen is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She's also known to have a scar on her left eye.