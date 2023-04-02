x
Florida

Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old from Boca Raton

Luke Naguib was last seen on Saturday in Boca Raton.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Luke Naguib, 14.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Sunday afternoon for a 14-year-old from Boca Raton.

Luke Naguib was last seen in the area of Southwest 15th Avenue in Boca Raton and was seen wearing a blue Adidas T-shirt, blue jeans and blue Croc shoes. 

The agency describes Naguib as 5-foot-3 and weighs 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Naguib's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or 911.

