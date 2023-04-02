Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old from Boca Raton

Luke Naguib was last seen on Saturday in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Sunday afternoon for a 14-year-old from Boca Raton.

Luke Naguib was last seen in the area of Southwest 15th Avenue in Boca Raton and was seen wearing a blue Adidas T-shirt, blue jeans and blue Croc shoes.

The agency describes Naguib as 5-foot-3 and weighs 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.