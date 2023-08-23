Missing Florida girl could be in great danger, law enforcement says

Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra has been missing since December 2022, according to FDLE.

MIAMI — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl who could be in serious danger, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra was reported missing on Dec. 28, 2022, but an alert was distributed Tuesday. FDLE, citing Miami police, says there is reason to believe Vizcarra could be at risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Authorities identified 34-year-old Carolina Vizcarra Olvera as a suspect in the case. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The young girl is said to be 3 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 27 pounds. She last was seen in the area of NW 15th Street and 2nd Avenue in Miami.