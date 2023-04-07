Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old boy last seen in Miami

Authorities believe the child might be with Wilson Augustin.

MIAMI — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who was last seen in Miami.

Tru Augustin was last seen in the area off of NW 132nd Street in Miami wearing a white t-shirt and a diaper. He's described as being 2 feet tall and 28 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt and black shorts, possibly with shoulder-length dreadlocks.