Authorities issue Missing Child Alert for teen boy last seen in Miami

Jose Bolanos is described as 5-foot-9, weighs 127 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

MIAMI — Have you seen Jose Bolanos?

Authorities issued a Missing Child Alert Saturday afternoon for the missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Miami.

Bolanos was seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 55th Terrace wearing a blue polo shirt and khaki pants, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release. 

The teen boy is described by authorities as 5-foot-9, weighs 127 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Bolanos' whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.

