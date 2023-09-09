Authorities issue Missing Child Alert for teen boy last seen in Miami

Jose Bolanos is described as 5-foot-9, weighs 127 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

MIAMI — Have you seen Jose Bolanos?

Authorities issued a Missing Child Alert Saturday afternoon for the missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Miami.

Bolanos was seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 55th Terrace wearing a blue polo shirt and khaki pants, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

