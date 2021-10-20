Have you seen Alina? Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Naples girl

Authorities say the girl could be traveling in a 2014 white Hyundai Sonata with a Florida license plate of IHKC33.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Florida 12-year-old last seen in the Naples area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Alina Godalkowski was last seen Wednesday in the 600 block of 110th Avenue North while wearing a purple butterfly shirt, jean shorts and pink flip-flops.

She's described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. Authorities add that she may have her hair in a ponytail.

