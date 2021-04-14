Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Tallahassee girl

Anyone with information on where she is should call the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800 or 911.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Tallahassee.

A Missing Child Alert was activated Wednesday morning for Nevaeh Keyon.

Investigators said she was last seen in the area of 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee.

Keyon is five-foot-five-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to FDLE.

She was wearing white tennis shoes, glasses and she could have a pink backpack with her, investigators said.

Anyone with information on where she is should call the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800 or 911.