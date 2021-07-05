Have you seen Enrique? Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old boy

Have you seen Enrique? Panama City police are looking for the 6-year-old boy.
A missing child alert was issued for Enrique Cortez-Duban, 6, after last being seen in Panama City.
Authorities say Cortez-Duban was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a wave on it and blue shorts. They say he has a large mole on his back.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000 or 911.
