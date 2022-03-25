Have you seen Naiomi? Missing Child Alert issued for Pensacola teen

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Pensacola.
Naiomi Wicker, 14, was last seen in the area of West Fairfield Drive wearing a pink hoodie, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Authorities describe the teen as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where Naiomi may be is asked to contact the FDLE or the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620.