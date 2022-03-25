x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Have you seen Naiomi? Missing Child Alert issued for Pensacola teen

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.
Credit: FDLE

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Pensacola.

Naiomi Wicker, 14, was last seen in the area of West Fairfield Drive wearing a pink hoodie, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities describe the teen as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Naiomi may be is asked to contact the FDLE or the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620.

Related Articles

In Other News

Dog stuck in pile of mud saved by officer in Palm Bay