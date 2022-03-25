Have you seen Naiomi? Missing Child Alert issued for Pensacola teen

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Pensacola.

Naiomi Wicker, 14, was last seen in the area of West Fairfield Drive wearing a pink hoodie, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities describe the teen as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.