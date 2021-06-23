Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida girl

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old South Florida girl.
Sanura Domond was last seen Tuesday, June 15, in the area of SW. 5th Street and SW. 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, authorities said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911.
- Jurors to consider life or death for Ronnie Oneal III
- TGH seeing more young unvaccinated people in ICU
- Police investigating disturbed Native American remains at USF Forest Preserve
- Lightning look to punch ticket Wednesday to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter