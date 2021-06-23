Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida girl

Sanura Domond was last seen Tuesday, June 15, in Pembroke Pines, according to the FDLE.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old South Florida girl.

Sanura Domond was last seen Tuesday, June 15, in the area of SW. 5th Street and SW. 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, authorities said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Sanura Domond, last seen in Pembroke Pines, Florida. If you have any information, please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911. pic.twitter.com/YXsfl4FRO0 — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 23, 2021