Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida 9-year-old

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who could be traveling with a 35-year-old man, according to authorities.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Aniyah Arcia was last seen in the 2500 block of NE 8th Street in Homestead, Florida on Saturday.

Aniyah is described as being 4-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Investigators say she has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a green romper with bows in her hair.

The child is reported to possibly be in the company of 35-year-old Lewis Arcia, according to a press release.

Lewis is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Investigators say he has brown eyes, black hair and a cross tattoo on his upper left arm.

The two are believed to be traveling in a 2019, maroon Honda Ridgeline with a Florida license plate of CYYA50.

Anyone with information about Aniyah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.