Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old from St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old out of St. Johns County, according to the FDLE.
Tristyn Bailey was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway in St. Johns.
She was last seen wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts, and black Vans shoes, according to FDLE
The agency says she has multiple birthmarks on her face, a scar on her right forearm, and she has braces.
Tristyn is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.
What other people are reading right now:
- You're vaccinated? Here's why you should still wear a mask
- 2 people killed in near head-on crash in Hillsborough County
- Deputies: Pasco teacher threw 8-year-old student across classroom
- Study estimates there have been twice as many COVID deaths as reported
- Relief on the way for Florida’s hardest-hit restaurants
- China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter