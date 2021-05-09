Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old from St. Johns County

Authorities say she was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway in St. Johns.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old out of St. Johns County, according to the FDLE.

Tristyn Bailey was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway in St. Johns.

She was last seen wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts, and black Vans shoes, according to FDLE

The agency says she has multiple birthmarks on her face, a scar on her right forearm, and she has braces.

Tristyn is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.

Please Share This Post!

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, last seen in St. Johns, Florida. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the St Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911. pic.twitter.com/8Zezo2Qese — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 9, 2021