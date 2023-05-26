Missing Child Alert issued for teen boy last seen in Lake Worth

He is described as 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Have you seen Matthew Rodriguez?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Friday evening for the 17-year-old boy last seen in the Lake Worth area.

Rodriguez was seen in the 1700 block of Lake Worth Road wearing a black and brown hoodie and a black T-shirt with a tuxedo pattern on the front, authorities say.

He is described as 5-foot-7, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

Officials say anyone who locates the 17-year-old to not approach. Instead, call law enforcement immediately.