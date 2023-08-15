Missing Child Alert issued for teen boy last seen in Central Florida

​Vargas may reportedly be traveling on a blue bicycle.

APOPKA, Fla. — Have you seen Elian Vargas?

Authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for the missing 17-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday in Central Florida.

Vargas was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Paces Circle in Apopka wearing a dark blue shirt, peach-colored shorts and multicolored sneakers, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

The teen is described by officials as 6 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.