Missing Child Alert issued for teen girl last seen in Daytona Beach

The teen is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Have you seen Doris Romero?

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 15-year-old girl last seen in the Daytona Beach area, authorities say.

Romero was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and green sweatpants with her prescription glasses in the area of North Libby Court, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

The teen is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.