Missing Child Alert issued for teen girl last seen in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Have you seen Doris Romero?
A Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 15-year-old girl last seen in the Daytona Beach area, authorities say.
Romero was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and green sweatpants with her prescription glasses in the area of North Libby Court, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.
The teen is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Romero's whereabouts is asked to call the Daytona Bech Department at 386-248-1777 or 911.