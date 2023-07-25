x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Missing Child Alert issued for teen girl last seen in Daytona Beach

The teen is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Have you seen Doris Romero? 

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for the 15-year-old girl last seen in the Daytona Beach area, authorities say. 

Romero was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and green sweatpants with her prescription glasses in the area of North Libby Court, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release. 

The teen is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Romero's whereabouts is asked to call the Daytona Bech Department at 386-248-1777 or 911. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

Before You Leave, Check This Out