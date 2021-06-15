12-year-old Florida girl who vanished from Wakulla County found safe

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Kelsey Fruggiero. Authorities say the girl was found safe and that the case has been resolved.
------
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Wakulla County.
Kelsey Fruggiero was last spotted on Beeler Road in Crawfordville. At the time, she was wearing a blue, oversized short sleeve shirt with white letters. She had on blue jean shorts and wasn't wearing shoes.
Fruggiero is described as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She's about 4-foot-4 and 107 pounds, investigators say.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100 or dial 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
