Marion County deputies say they're searching for 'endangered' baby and dad

Law enforcement is asking anyone who sees them to call 911.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a baby deputies listed as "missing" and "endangered."

Investigators say 6-month-old Geovane Runk was last seen earlier in the day Wednesday with his dad, 35-year-old Richard Runk.

At the time, deputies said the older Runk was running south with the child near East Highway 40 in the Silver Springs area. They were going in and out of the woods, according to a news release.

"It is possible that Richard is under the influence of illicit substances, which causes a great concern for Geovane’s safety," the sheriff's office wrote in the release.

Geovane has blue eyes and brown hair. His dad is described as being 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds. Deputies say Richard was last spotted wearing gray sweatpants, a white tank top and a hoodie.