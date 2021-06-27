Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old Fort Myers boy

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Have you seen Alexander? Law enforcement has issued a missing child alert for the Fort Myers teen.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Alexander Connolly, 16, was last seen in Fort Myers wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Authorities say Connolly also has a scar on his right eyelid.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.
