Missing Child Alert issued for newborn baby last seen in Palm Bay, Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a newborn boy who was last seen in Palm Bay, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE says Ryder Stroud was born on Nov. 15 and is believed to be with 31-year-old Kylee Barta and James Stroud, 40.

The trio may be traveling in a 2001, black Acura CL with a temporary Florida tag number DGK9123, FDLE said. Reportedly, the car's front bumper may be partially white.