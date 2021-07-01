Have you seen Jacqueline? Deputies searching for missing Marion County teen

Authorities say Jacqueline Mindenhall-Burke, 15, could be in the Ocklawaha area.

WEIRSDALE, Fla — Have you seen Jacqueline? Deputies are searching for the missing teen who hasn't been seen in a month.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Jacqueline Mindenhall-Burke, 15, was last seen on May 30. They say she ran away from her home in Weirsdale, Florida.

She is described as being 4-feet, 6-inches tall with brown hair and eyes. Authorities say Mindenhall-Burke could be in the Ocklawaha area.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 911.