Police search for South Florida high school football coach who vanished Tuesday

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The head coach of a South Florida high school football team vanished Tuesday night, according to police.
Miami-Dade police said Roger Pollard, 39, was last seen in Miami and could be driving a red Toyota Camry with Florida tag GBZR36. Officers said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and red gym shorts.
Pollard is the head football coach at Coral Gables Senior High.
On Wednesday, his wife posted to Facebook asking for help to find him. In the post, she said nothing was adding up. Then, in a later post, she said it was "not in his character" to disappear.
Anyone with information on where he is is asked to call Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS.
