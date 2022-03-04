Coast Guard suspends search for missing couple after plane wreckage found off Florida Keys

Crews looked for the couple for more than 72 hours before suspending the search.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. — The search for a missing couple believed to have been aboard a plane when it crashed approximately 15 miles north of Big Pine Key has been suspended.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the overdue aircraft began on March 1 after the Key West-bound plane reportedly left the Palm Beach area.

Air and surface rescue crews initially reported finding a "sheen" — an iridescent emergence on the water's surface — but "no signs of distress or debris."

Divers with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office would later recover two pieces of a plane from the ocean floor. Authorities say the pieces were found in the missing aircraft's search area and identified the tail number.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Alexandra Tufo and Thomas Campana," said Cmdr. Lindsey Seniuk, Coast Guard District Seven. "This was a challenging case and it made the decision to suspend that much harder after our partners found the debris field. The MCSO divers are the experts in this new phase of the search, and our crews will be ready if our assistance is requested."

Crews looked for the couple for more than 72 hours before suspending the search. The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and Federal Aviation Administration assisted in the search efforts.

CBS Miami spoke to Alexandra's cousin Samantha Tufo who says she was visiting South Florida from New York City.

“My cousin took off, 9:30 in the morning,” Samantha told the station. " [She was] with her boyfriend. He was the pilot. And shortly after that they pinged their plane 400 feet above water and that’s the last they heard from them."

The family also told CBS Miami the plane's radar indicated it lost altitude quickly.