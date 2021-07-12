Florida woman helps family search for dog lost after deadly crash

The crash left the driver of the SUV and a 13-year-old girl dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

It's been a month since a 2-year-old Shih Tuz named Alfred ran from his family’s SUV after it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

After the crash, Alfred ran off, according to a Facebook page dedicated to bringing him home. The page is run by Valerie Boldt, a woman who has made it her mission to help reunite the dog with his owners.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Boldt reached out to the family shortly after the crash and took on leading the search for the missing dog.

The newspaper said Boldt has had a few people report seeing Alfred hours after the crash.

The News-Journal said the crash happened in the early morning hours of June 4, on State Road 472 near DeLand.

Boldt says she hopes someone will return him to the family.

Anyone with information on where Alfred might be is asked to call 407-496-0460.