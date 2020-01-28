FORT MYERS, Fla. — He hasn’t shown any signs of dementia, and he doesn’t have any known medical conditions.
So, the Fort Myers Police Department believes there may be “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the disappearance of 78-year-old old Porter Taylor Albert. According to a news release, he was last seen on Jan. 15 in a North Fort Myers Big Lots store.
Now, officers are expanding their search.
Police say he likes to visit parks and beaches in Sarasota and Venice, so they’re asking people there to keep an eye out for him.
Anyone with information about Taylor should contact the Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-TIPS (8477).
