Deputies search for missing teen last seen in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Anastasia Anikeev, who deputies say is considered a missing, endangered juvenile.
Investigators say Anikeev was last seen with her mother, Sureyya Stefan, who has felony warrants in Hernando County.
The sheriff's office says the teen was last seen in the area of Silverbell Loop in the Spring Ridge subdivision of Brooksville, Florida.
She is said to be 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on where Anastasia Anikeev may be, is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830.