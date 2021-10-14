Deputies search for missing teen last seen in Brooksville

Authorities say she was reportedly last seen with her mother, Sureyya Stefan, who has felony warrants in Hernando County.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Anastasia Anikeev, who deputies say is considered a missing, endangered juvenile.

The sheriff's office says the teen was last seen in the area of Silverbell Loop in the Spring Ridge subdivision of Brooksville, Florida.

She is said to be 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes.