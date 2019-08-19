The wife of a missing Jacksonville firefighter posted on social media Monday afternoon saying rescue crews found his tackle bag. It was found off the coast of St. Augustine, Fla. about 50 miles out, Stephanie Young McCluney said on Facebook.

Her husband, Brian McCluney, a member of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, went missing on Friday, along with Justin Walker, a Fairfax, Va. firefighter. The two were last seen entering a boat dock for a fishing trip near Port Canaveral and they haven't been seen since.

"I wholeheartedly believe this is a breadcrumb they threw overboard to say ' we are here, come find us,'" Stephanie McCluney said in her post. "I am standing firm on my face in prayer and that this be our Lord and savior guiding our path."

On Monday, JFRD Chief Keith Powers said about 36 boats and 135 people are continuing to search about 5,000 square miles from Brunswick, Ga. to St. Augustine, Fla. from the beach out about 60 miles.

Stephanie McCluney echoed the chief saying that the training of the two missing makes them confident in their survival chances.

"We will find them … we will have a nice reunion. I am confident," she said during a media briefing late Monday afternoon. "These gentlemen have the strongest wills and survival, so there’s no reason to hold back search efforts. … all things will happen for the glory of our Lord."

