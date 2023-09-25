Body of 8-year-old Florida boy found in pond near his home

Samuel Millien, who lived with autism and was nonverbal, disappeared after noon on Monday.

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — The search for an 8-year-old Florida boy came to a tragic end Monday evening after his body was found in a pond near his home, according to multiple reports.

Samuel Millien, who lived with autism and was nonverbal, disappeared around 12:10 p.m., FOX 4 reported. His family reported him missing about 10 minutes later after a search.

NBC 2 reported that the child was found a few hours later, around 4 p.m., 50 yards from his home located off 31st Avenue Southwest in Golden Gate.

“I saw it on the news. I heard the lady from the sheriff’s office speaking and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness that’s our street,'” Debbie Green, a neighbor, told NBC. “I’m absolutely devastated to hear that. He was so young and it’s terrible. Someone was obviously not watching him in that moment. Your heart breaks for all of them.”