Have you seen Destinee? Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla — Have you seen Destinee? The 14-year-old girl is at the center of a Missing Child Alert, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Destinee Gawlik was last seen Wednesday in the area off of NW 9th Avenue in Hallandale Beach.

She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

FDLE said, at the time, she may have been wearing a dark sweater and dark jeans.

Anyone with information on where Gawlik is asked to contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400 or call 911.