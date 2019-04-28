UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports Christie Tineo has been found safe, and the Missing Child Alert has been canceled.

The previous story is below.

---

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. -- A search is ongoing for a missing teen from southwest Florida.

Christie Tineo, 16, last was seen in the area of Imperial Parkway and East Terry Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she was wearing a red sweater, gray sweatpants and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.