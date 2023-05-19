Missing Florida man last seen in Mississippi found dead in Alabama, authorities say

The Conecuh County Coroner's Office said Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales, 50, of Dade County, Florida, was found in a creek Thursday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a Florida man who was last seen in Mississippi and reported missing has been found in Alabama.

The Conecuh County Coroner's Office said Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales, 50, of Dade County, Florida, was found in a creek Thursday, WDAM-TV reported.

Authorities believe Morales was involved in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 on May 10. The vehicle wasn't found until May 17. But after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency traced Morales' phone, crews found him in the creek near the crash site.

Morales' body will be taken to the Department of Forensics in Mobile for an autopsy to help determine a cause of death, the coroner's office said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported Morales missing on May 16 after his family discovered his last transaction was made at a Shell gas station in Laurel, Mississippi, around 10:30 p.m. on May 9.