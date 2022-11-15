Missing Florida teen found shot dead at cemetery

A homicide investigation is underway.

REDDICK, Fla. — A 16-year-old reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead one day later at a cemetery in Reddick, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reports.

The sheriff's office received a call at 7:47 a.m. on Nov. 9 and were told that 16-year-old Kenneth Carr, Jr. was found dead at the Campground Cemetery on Northwest 130th Street.

Deputies arrived at the cemetery and learned that Carr had been shot, the sheriff's office said. More detectives and investigators arrived on scene to then begin a homicide investigation.

At this time, the sheriff's office has not announced any arrests in the case, but are asking for anyone with information to come forward.