Deputies searching for 4 missing kids who could be traveling with their grandmother

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the grandmother drives a red 2021 Dodge truck.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Escambia County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding four kids who haven't been seen since Thursday.

According to deputies, 6-year-old Heaven Rashied, 3-month-old Mar'Z Lott, 2-year-old Marzavier Lott Jr. and 4-year-old Honesty Rashied could be with their grandmother.

All four children were reported to have been last seen around 8:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplechase Boulevard. The sheriff's office says the grandmother drives a red 2021 Dodge truck.

The following are descriptions of each child provided by deputies:

Honesty Rashied (4): Is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a purple shirt, purple pants and purple shoes.

Heaven Rashied (6): Is described as having black hair in short braids and brown eyes. Deputies say she wears glasses and was last seen in a pink shirt, shorts and white shoes.

Mar’Z Lott (3 months): The sheriff's office says he was last seen wearing a blue and white striped onesie.

Marzavier Lott Jr. (2): Is described as having black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office says he was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620.