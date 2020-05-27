Have you seen David Stewart?

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Your help is needed in finding a man named David Stewart.
The Marion County man was last seen leaving a home at 8588 SW 209TH Court Road in Dunnellon.
He was wearing blue jeans and a white polo shirt.
Stewart needs medication he does not have with him.
If you have any information on Stewart's whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's how Crew Dragon compares to the 8 other spaceships that have carried humans
- Disney World proposes reopening July 11 with mandatory masks for all
- SeaWorld, Busch Gardens propose reopening parks June 10
- Troopers say open roads have led to a need for speed across the Tampa Bay area
- Floridians can get 13 additional weeks of unemployment under federal program
- Will a judge be able to force Florida to speed up unemployment fixes, payments of benefits?
- Weather forecast looks iffy -- but better -- for historic SpaceX, NASA launch
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter