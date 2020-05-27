Have you seen David Stewart?

Stewart needs medication he does not have with him.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Your help is needed in finding a man named David Stewart.

The Marion County man was last seen leaving a home at 8588 SW 209TH Court Road in Dunnellon.

He was wearing blue jeans and a white polo shirt.

If you have any information on Stewart's whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

