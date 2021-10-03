Missing: Man with early signs of dementia last seen driving his car Friday

Ogden is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, the release said. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Robert Ogden, 86, who was last seen around 6 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release..

Deputies say that he shows signs of early dementia and takes medicine for many medical conditions, which has caused concern for his wellbeing.

Ogden is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, the release said. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen driving his white MKZ with the Florida tag 7501XQ.