Missing: Man with early signs of dementia last seen driving his car Friday

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Robert Ogden, 86, who was last seen around 6 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release..
Deputies say that he shows signs of early dementia and takes medicine for many medical conditions, which has caused concern for his wellbeing.
Ogden is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, the release said. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
He was last seen driving his white MKZ with the Florida tag 7501XQ.
Anyone with information about Robert Ogden's whereabouts, call 911.