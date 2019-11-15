DUNNELLON, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say is missing and endangered.

John Brown, 85, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on SW 198th Terrace in Dunnellon.

He was wearing blue jeans, a striped shirt, white sneakers, a hat, and possibly a beige jacket.

Brown suffers from medical conditions that have caused concern for his well-being, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

