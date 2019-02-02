UPDATE: Matthew Wallace was found safe, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The original story is below.

-----

OCALA, Fla. -- Marion County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing Ocala teen with autism.

Matthew Allan Wallace, 17, was last seen at his home at 5 p.m. Friday. He left on a red bicycle and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

He is 5-foot-9, 110 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

