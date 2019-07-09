OCALA, Fla. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Marion County woman with Alzheimer's disease.

Investigators say Velma Jean Friend, 80, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday as she left her home in a 2013 beige Toyota Camry with Florida license plate Y9WTL.

She was supposed to drive to her sister's home in Georgia. But, she never arrived.

Friend is described as a white woman who is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, deputies say she was wearing an orange and white striped shirt and white pants.

Her last known address was on Palm Road in Ocala.

If you have any information about where she might be, call 911.

