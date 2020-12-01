OCALA, Fla. — The car of a woman missing out of Ohio was found in Florida Sunday.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Julia Euphoria May, 39, was last seen in Cincinnati on Jan.5. Her car was found near Highway 316 and Northwest 1145th Avenue in Marion County.
May has a band of names tattoos on her arm and several other tattoos, according to deputies. She is five-foot-two and about 125 pounds.
If anyone knows where she is, they are asked out to call 911.
